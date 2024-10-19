Russia Launches 247 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region In One Day Injuring 10 People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces carried out 247 strikes on 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region leaving 10 people in the regional center.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Ten people were injured as a result of enemy on the regional center. These include men aged 35, 37, 39, 55, and 70, women aged 60, 67, and 80, and two children aged 9 and 13," Fedorov specified.

According to him, the Russian forces launched six on Zaporizhzhia, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne. A total of 142 UAVs of various types attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne. Four rocket artillery strikes targeted Lobkove, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka, and 95 artillery strikes hit areas around Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

There were 78 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

Earlier reports stated that the Russian army had attacked the center of Zaporizhzhia, initially injuring eight people. Twelve buildings in three districts of the city were damaged.