Instagram introduces new restrictions for teenager users

(MENAFN) This week, Instagram introduced mandatory accounts designed specifically for teenagers, enhancing privacy protections, allowing for parental supervision, and imposing restrictions on notifications during nighttime hours. Both new and existing users under the age of 18 will be automatically transitioned into what Instagram refers to as "Teen Accounts." This initiative follows a 16-month period marked by increasing concerns regarding the impact of excessive social media usage on the mental health of children, as highlighted in a warning by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The has also faced mounting pressure from lawmakers at both federal and state levels advocating for regulations to safeguard children's social media experiences.



Experts have expressed mixed opinions about Instagram's new measures aimed at protecting teen users. Some have praised these guardrails as a significant, albeit inadequate, effort to prevent potential harm to adolescents engaging with the platform. Conversely, critics have pointed out that the lack of stringent age verification measures might allow younger users to bypass the new rules, undermining the effectiveness of the Teen Accounts. As a result, these skeptics argue that the initiatives could prove largely ineffective in curtailing risks for young users.



In response to the concerns raised, Meta, Instagram's parent company, has announced plans to enhance its age verification processes for teen accounts. A spokesperson for Meta, Dani Lever, stated that the company is implementing new methods to confirm the ages of teen users. For instance, if a teenager attempts to create an account using an adult birthdate, they will be required to verify their age before proceeding. Additionally, Lever mentioned that Meta is working on developing technology that proactively identifies teen accounts, even if they list an adult birthday, to ensure those users benefit from the same protections as those in the Teen Account settings.



While the new measures are intended to provide a safer online environment for teens, some experts caution that they may inadvertently limit free expression among young users. Jon-Patrick Allem, a public health professor at Rutgers University, emphasized the need for careful consideration regarding the content platforms present to children and how it could influence their attitudes and behaviors in real life. He noted that he would withhold judgment on the effectiveness of these changes until they undergo further scrutiny. Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, announced the Teen Accounts during a live interview on "Good Morning America," asserting that these protections aim to address the primary concerns voiced by parents regarding their children's online interactions, such as who can contact them, the type of content they encounter, and the amount of time they spend on their devices, all without necessitating direct parental involvement.

