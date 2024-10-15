Iran’s thermal power plants generate over 193 million MWh in H1

(MENAFN) Iran’s thermal power plants set a new record by generating over 193 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21). Esmail Namazi, the director of Iran’s Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) Production and Technical Office, reported a two percent increase in electricity generation compared to the same period last year. Notably, thermal power plants contributed more than 93 percent of the nation’s total power generation during these six months.



During peak summer periods, electricity generation from thermal power plants surpassed 50,000 megawatts. Namazi highlighted that combined-cycle power plants accounted for 57 percent of this output, producing over 110 million MWh. Additionally, gas units generated 38 million megawatts, marking a two percent increase, while steam units saw a production rise of 2.5 percent to 45 million MWh.



The majority of Iran’s power generation capacity is provided by thermal power plants, with combined cycle plants leading in overall capacity, followed by gas power plants. Currently, the total capacity of Iran’s thermal power plants exceeds 72,000 megawatts, according to TPPH data.



The Iranian Energy Ministry has prioritized increasing power generation capacity and preventing blackouts during peak consumption times. Recently appointed TPPH head Abolfazl Asgari stated that plans are in place to boost the electricity generation capacity of thermal power plants by an additional 16,000 MW to address the imbalance between supply and demand. During his introductory ceremony on October 6, Asgari emphasized that enhancing power plant development and increasing electricity generation will be key goals during his tenure.

