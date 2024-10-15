Netanyahu Tells US Isreal Will Strike Iranian Military, Not Nuclear Or Oil Sites: Washington Post

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Washington Post, citing two informed officials, reported that Israeli Prime has informed the U.S. that Israel will target Iran's military sites in a retaliatory strike. However, Israel does not plan to attack Iran's nuclear or oil facilities.

According to the report on Monday, the Israeli strike on Iran is expected to take place before the U.S. presidential elections.

An American official mentioned that Netanyahu took a“more moderate” stance in his phone conversation with the U.S. President compared to previous communications.

Analysts suggest that an Israeli attack on Iran's oil facilities could spike energy prices ahead of the U.S. elections, while any strike on Iran's nuclear facilities could cross red lines for both nations, escalating regional tensions and increasing the likelihood of U.S. involvement in the conflict.

An Israeli official close to Netanyahu stated that while Netanyahu will continue consulting with U.S. officials regarding the imminent strike on Iran, the final decision on Israel's response lies with him.

However, a former Mossad director pointed out that Israel cannot conduct this strike without U.S. weapons and support. Meanwhile, Washington has committed to defending Israel against Iranian rocket attacks.

On Sunday, the U.S. Defense Department announced the deployment of 100 military personnel along with the THAAD missile defense system to Israel, anticipating a potential Israeli strike on Iranian facilities and a possible missile response from Iran.

The escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran could dramatically alter the security dynamics in the Middle East. Any military action risks further destabilizing the region, with broader consequences for global energy markets and geopolitical alliances.

As both nations edge closer to confrontation, the role of the U.S. and other international actors becomes crucial in mediating the conflict and preventing a full-scale war, which could have devastating regional and global impacts.

