Globallogic Named Hashicorp's EMEA SI Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalLogic , a Hitachi Group Company and trusted digital engineering partner to the world's largest and most forward-thinking companies, today revealed it has been named HashiCorp's EMEA SI Partner of the Year.At the heart of this award is GlobalLogic's exceptional dedication to fostering a true partnership with HashiCorp. Through active collaboration on multiple initiatives, including co-hosting the first EMEA Partner Tech Day and engaging in live webinars and training sessions, GlobalLogic has consistently demonstrated their alignment with HashiCorp's strategic goals. Their participation in HashiCorp's Partner Advisory Board further highlights their role as a key partner, providing valuable insights and helping to shape future channel strategies."This award is a testament to our deep commitment to working alongside HashiCorp to deliver outstanding results for our mutual clients," said Vivek Daga, Group Vice President and General Manager UK&I and Emerging Markets of GlobalLogic. "Our partnership is built on open communication, trust, and a shared commitment to innovation, and we look forward to continuing this journey together."GlobalLogic's role as a trusted partner is further exemplified by their collaborative success on high-profile projects, such as a recent cloud migration for a Global Bank HQ'd in Japan, which set new benchmarks for operational efficiency. Throughout the project, GlobalLogic maintained close communication with HashiCorp, ensuring that both companies were aligned at every stage.In addition to their commitment to partnership, GlobalLogic has been recognised for its digital engineering technical excellence and innovative approach to solving business challenges. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and earning numerous certifications and awards, including the FY25 Validated Services Partner designation and multiple HashiCorp Ambassador recognitions, GlobalLogic continues to push boundaries in the IT services sector.Customer success has been a cornerstone of the GlobalLogic HashiCorp partnership. Together, the two companies have ensured the seamless integration and adoption of solutions for their clients, driving significant business impact outcomes and opening new revenue streams. GlobalLogic's focus on long-term growth and customer engagement has made a lasting impact, solidifying both companies as market leaders.ENDSAbout GlobalLogicGlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a trusted digital engineering partner to the world's largest and most forward-thinking companies. Since 2000, we've been at the forefront of the digital revolution – helping create some of the most innovative and widely used digital products and experiences. Today we continue to collaborate with clients in transforming businesses and redefining industries through intelligent products, platforms, and services.About HashiCorpHashiCorp is The Infrastructure CloudTM company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit HashiCorp .

Alan Duncan

GlobalLogic

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.