QNB Strengthens Fintech Advancements In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB is excited to announce its certification of Noqoody Payment Services' cutting-edge Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions. This strategic partnership underscores QNB's commitment to advancing digital innovation and enhancing the payment ecosystem in Qatar.

Noqoody's advanced POS technology, now certified by QNB, represents a major advancement in transaction solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the region. As a prominent payment aggregator, Noqoody is set to transform the payment experience with state-of-the-art POS solutions that offer seamless integration and enhanced functionality.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are proud to empower Noqoody Payment Services with this certification for their innovative POS solutions. This milestone reflects our dedication to fostering a vibrant Fintech ecosystem in Qatar. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Noqoody for continued success and look forward to their contributions to our shared vision of a digitally advanced financial landscape.”

The collaboration aligns with Qatar's broader Fintech vision, aimed at positioning the nation as a leading hub for digital financial solutions. By certifying Noqoody's POS technology, the Bank is actively promoting the adoption of cutting-edge payment solutions, ensuring that businesses in Qatar benefit from top-tier innovations.

Nayef Rashvan, CEO of Noqoody Payment Services, shared his excitement about the new venture:“Partnering with QNB is a significant achievement for Noqoody. We are eager to introduce our advanced POS solutions to the Qatari market and enhance the payment experience for businesses throughout the region and contributing to the realization of Qatar's Vision 2030 ahead of schedule.

The Bank's endorsement of Noqoody's POS technology highlights its ongoing strategy to support Fintech innovation and foster an environment where digital financial technologies can thrive. This partnership not only solidifies QNB's leadership in the financial sector but also encourages other institutions to embrace innovative solutions that drive progress and efficiency.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 31,000 operating across 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.