Awan: The Largest Handmade Sculpture In Qatar Inspires Reflection On Time

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: "My message is clear: use the time in your hands to pursue your goals," said Qatari artist Aljazi Al-Naimi, the creator of the massive sculpture "Awan" which is currently on display at Fire Station's 'A House Overlooking the World' exhibition.

Standing at 165 cm high, 222 cm wide, and 145 cm deep, "Awan" is recognised as the largest handmade sculpture in Qatar, making a striking impression on all who see it.

Al-Naimi, an architect and self-taught artist, combines her background in architecture she gained from Qatar University with a passion for sculpture, painting, and 3D digital modeling. "My artistic practice spans a variety of materials, such as plaster, wood, clay, fiberglass, styrofoam, and more," she told The Peninsula.

From a young age, Al-Naimi was captivated by the arts, experimenting with various mediums. "I challenged myself to learn and create with whatever I could find," she recalled, a journey that led her to sculpting-a medium she describes as a "language of expression that conveys my messages more profoundly."

The inspiration behind "Awan," which translates to "time" in Arabic, explores the concept of life's fleeting nature. "I sought to deliver a motivational message, reminding viewers of the importance of valuing time to achieve their goals," she said.

The sculpture employs the hourglass motif, symbolising the passage of time. "The hourglass is an ancient symbol of time's passage. The sand inside it symbolises the flow of time. The upper section, where sand accumulates, symbolises individuals who wisely invest their time in achieving their goals. The lower section signifies those who let time slip away without realising its value," Al-Naimi explained to The Peninsula.

"The horizontally positioned hourglass represents the universal test of life, reminding us that we all have a choice-to make the most of our time or to waste it. The curves within the sculpture reflect life's different phases: ascending curves represent joy and stability, while descending ones signify struggles. The smooth transitions between both types of curves embody the balance we strive for in life while moving between those phases," she further explained.

What makes Awan truly special is that it's entirely handcrafted.

Crafted entirely by hand and made from local materials, "Awan" embodies Al-Naimi's commitment to her craft. "This piece stands out for several reasons. First, it has been recognised as the largest handmade sculpture in Qatar, crafted entirely from local materials and built by my own hands, making it unique. I undertook the manual work without the use of machinery to create this sculpture, which reflects the strength and determination of the human spirit."

The sculpting process was both a creative endeavour and a rich educational experience, allowing her to master the properties of various materials. "Through handwork, the artist gains deep expertise in handling various materials, understanding their properties, such as hardness, strengths, and weaknesses," Al-Naimi said.

The striking dark green colour of "Awan" was chosen for its psychological impact. "Dark green optimises how the mind receives messages," she noted. "I wanted to ensure it resonates on a deeper level with its audience."

Al-Naimi faced several challenges while creating her sculpture, particularly in sourcing the right local materials. "I experimented with over 30 different materials," she said, emphasizing the importance of precision and patience, guided by the saying,“God loves that when one of you performs a task, they do it with excellence.”

"Additionally, the organic shape of the sculpture presented difficulties in reaching intricate areas. To overcome this, I designed custom tools that allowed me to shape and refine even the smallest details."

Through "Awan," Al-Naimi hopes to inspire viewers to reflect on how they value their time. "I often think of the quote: 'Life is composed of three days: Yesterday is gone, tomorrow is uncertain, today is yours to act upon'," she shared. "I want people to focus on the present and make the most of the time they have now."

The reception of "Awan" has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers expressing surprise at the scale and craftsmanship. "Their reactions, ranging from surprise to admiration, were very encouraging," she said, noting the impact art can have on people's perceptions of time.

Reflecting on her experience in the Fire Station's Artists in Residence programme, she said: "It was an incredibly enriching experience, surrounded by other talented artists in a creative environment that allowed me to focus deeply on my work."

The art scene in Qatar is rapidly evolving, with more opportunities for local artists. However, Al-Naimi acknowledges the need for greater international exposure and support for young artists. Looking ahead, she aims to create works that inspire and raise awareness, hoping to contribute to positive change through her art.

For aspiring artists, Al-Naimi offers this advice: "Experiment with different materials, tools, and techniques. You'll be surprised by the hidden potential you discover along the way."

Get in touch with Aljazi on Instagram: @jazi_alnaimi