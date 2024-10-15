عربي


S. Korean Military Fired Shots South Of Military Demarcation Line After DPRK Road Explosion

10/15/2024 2:08:01 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Oct 15 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's military, fired shots south of the military demarcation line, after the Democratic People's Republic of Korea exploded parts of roads connected to South Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.– NNN-YONHAP

