BUGATTI UNVEILS THE EXQUISITE BUGATTI TOURBILLON IN THE MIDDLE EAST – A NEW STANDARD IN HYPERCARS

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (14 October 2024, Middle East) Bugatti, the epitome of automotive luxury and performance, has presented its latest hypercar, the Bugatti Tourbillon, to the Middle Eastern market. This spectacular model continues Bugatti’s legacy of delivering unparalleled performance and craftsmanship, solidifying its standing as the world’s foremost luxury carmaker. The Bugatti Tourbillon was unveiled at an exclusive event in Qatar, a fitting locale for the grand introduction of this exceptional masterpiece to the region.



A REGION OF REFINED LUXURY AND HYPERCAR APPRECIATION

The Middle East has long been a key market for Bugatti, where hypercars have found homes with some of the world’s most discerning connoisseurs and enthusiasts. This region, known for its appreciation of luxury, innovation, and automotive excellence, is now the stage for Bugatti’s latest innovation—the Bugatti Tourbillon. The car’s debut in Qatar marks an important moment for the region’s high-end car market, further strengthening Bugatti’s deep ties with Middle Eastern clientele.



INTRODUCING THE BUGATTI TOURBILLON: THE PINNACLE OF PERFORMANCE

At the heart of the Bugatti Tourbillon is an engineering masterpiece—a bespoke 8.3-litre quad-turbocharged V16 engine. Delivering an astonishing 1,800 horsepower, this hypercar is a force to be reckoned with, providing unrivalled acceleration and speed. The Bugatti Tourbillon boasts a top speed of 445 km/h, making it one of the fastest production cars in the world.







MENAFN15102024003710014708ID1108778682