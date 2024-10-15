Latest Update: Punjab College (PGC) Student Raped by Security Guard

(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) A first-year student at Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) in Lahore has allegedly been raped by a security guard, leading to widespread protests among students and significant coverage.



The incident occurred on October 12, 2024, when the student was reportedly locked in the college's basement during a break. The guard, identified as Aun, is accused of assaulting her before fleeing the scene when her cries for help were heard by a male teacher who intervened.



𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻



The Punjab quickly apprehended the suspect within 10 hours of the incident, tracking him down in Sialkot after he attempted to evade capture. Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that they are working to locate the victim and her family. Despite the swift arrest, no formal First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet, as the victim's family has not officially reported the incident to the police.



𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗘𝗿𝘂𝗽𝘁



Following the news of the alleged rape, students at PGC organized protests demanding justice and accountability from the college administration. Demonstrations began outside Campus 10 and quickly spread to other campuses, with students expressing outrage over what they perceived as attempts by college officials to suppress information about the incident to protect the institution's reputation. Protesters have accused the administration of prioritizing its image over student safety.



During these protests, clashes erupted between students and police, resulting in injuries. One student was critically injured and required hospitalization. Students have vowed to continue their demonstrations until justice is served and have called for transparency in the investigation process.



𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆



The incident has raised serious concerns regarding safety measures within educational institutions. Reports indicate that Aun had a history of inappropriate behavior towards female staff members, which raises questions about why he was allowed to continue working in a position of authority. The college administration has faced backlash for allegedly attempting to silence students and downplay the severity of the situation.



As protests continue, students demand stricter safety protocols and accountability measures to ensure such incidents do not happen again. The Punjab government has responded by suspending registration for Punjab College for Women until further notice while investigations proceed.



This tragic event highlights ongoing issues of sexual violence in educational settings in Pakistan, where safety concerns for female students remain prevalent.



MENAFN15102024007618016373ID1108778672