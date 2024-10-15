Join the Fun as LEGO® Middle East and Yas Mall Aim to Break the Guinness World Records Title: ‘Largest LEGO Brick Formula 1 Car’!

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14 October 2024: LEGO® Middle East, in partnership with Yas Mall, is thrilled to announce an exhilarating event from October 10th to 20th in Abu Dhabi, when they will attempt to break the Guinness World Records title for the Largest LEGO Brick Formula 1 Car.

Visitors of all ages are invited to be part of this incredible journey by contributing to the car’s construction, one brick at a time. The event promises to be an immersive celebration of creativity, family fun, and community spirit, bringing together both LEGO and racing enthusiasts.



Guests will have the opportunity to visit dedicated build stations where they will receive 40 LEGO bricks and instructions to create their section of the car. Once completed, participants will proudly hand over their giant brick to the Chief Brick Engineer, contributing to a stunning visual spectacle that will unfold throughout the event. This ongoing construction promises to be an engaging and inclusive activation, encouraging visitors to return and participate as they witness the car’s progress.

Beyond building the car, the event will feature a variety of play experiences and activities for the whole family to enjoy. The atmosphere will be filled with excitement as LEGO Master Builders assemble the bricks created by the community, leading up to the record-breaking moment on October 19th, when an official Guinness World Record auditor will confirm the achievement.

“We’re excited to attempt to break this record with one of our LEGO builds. This event highlights our dedication to creativity and community while also demonstrating how play can unite people. We welcome everyone to join us in creating something truly remarkable,” Kristian Imhof, General Manager of LEGO Middle East & Africa, commented.

The activation will take place in Yas Mall’s Sports Boulevard, next to Manchester City Challenge, offering visitors to the mall a spectacular experience as they see how the car gets constructed brick by brick and get the opportunity to contribute to this record-breaking event.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of LEGO history. Visit Yas Mall from October 10th to 20th to join the fun and help set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest LEGO Brick Formula 1 Car.





MENAFN15102024007668016507ID1108778666