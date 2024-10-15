HID Unveils New FARGO® Printer at GITEX 2024, Alongside Other Reliable Identity and Access Solutions

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2024 – HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today made a significant impact at GITEX 2024, where it unveiled its latest innovations designed to meet the evolving security needs of global enterprises. At Booth H5-B10, visitors will experience firsthand HID’s next-generation technologies that are transforming identity management, including the highly anticipated FARGO HDP5000e retransfer card printer.



A New Era for Card Printing: The FARGO HDP5000e

Built on the rock-solid foundation of the renowned HDP5000 printer series and proven retransfer technology over the last 25 years, the HID FARGO HDP5000e ID card printer emerges as the next iteration of this market-leading solution, poised to redefine the standards of reliability, usability and printing excellence.



HID's Isaac Young, VP & Head of FARGO, stated, "The HDP5000e is where unparalleled reliability meets exceptional usability and performance — setting a new standard for the everyday retransfer card printing experience. “We’re excited to introduce it at GITEX 2024 to demonstrate how it offers seventh-generation retransfer technology for every need — from sharp and vibrant photo ID cards to multi-functional, high-security ID badge and card applications, the customer-inspired FARGO HDP5000e is the solution of choice for superior image quality, ease-of-use and printer reliability.”



Empowering Enterprises with Scalable Solutions



Beyond the FARGO HDP5000e, HID also spotlighting a range of solutions that empower organizations to better manage identities and ensure seamless access control. These include:



Reliable, Scalable and Globally Trusted



• HID SAFE — an off-the-shelf solution for digital identity and physical access control that enables organizations to control who accesses what places, when, for how long and for what reason, as well as who authorizes access.

• HID Visitor Manager — an award-winning, cloud-based visitor management system that allows enterprises to streamline the process of hosting visitors, tighten security, and administer a professional appearance.

• RFID Tracing, Monitoring and Locating– a diverse and flexible line of RFID passive tags, beacons, gateways and readers to help organizations in the oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics industries to seamlessly integrate tracking and monitoring capabilities into their products.



Visitors to the HID booth H5-B10 will be able to interact with these products and speak directly with our security experts.



Stay Connected with HID

About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID’s products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID’s technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.





