Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To UNRWA, Provides Financial Aid For Palestinian Refugees
Date
10/14/2024 11:11:33 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Bin Bandar Sudairi on Monday reiterated his country's commitment to supporting UNRWA in fulfilling its financial obligations.
Presenting financial support to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Sudairi stressed the agency's crucial role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees and enhancing their living conditions, education, and health services, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Lazzarini expressed gratitude for the Saudi donation, noting that it will enable UNRWA to continue its vital programmes, particularly in education and health, and to assist the most vulnerable Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.
The commissioner-general also said that more than 650,000 children in Gaza are currently out of school and suffering from severe psychological trauma, underscoring the urgent need to restore their access to education.
He also noted that after a year of suffering and loss, Gaza has become unrecognisable, with living conditions reaching unbearable levels, warning of serious consequences of approving draft Israeli legislation aimed at stopping UNRWA's operations.
MENAFN14102024000028011005ID1108778400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.