Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To UNRWA, Provides Financial Aid For Palestinian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Bin Bandar Sudairi on Monday reiterated his country's commitment to supporting in fulfilling its obligations.

Presenting financial support to UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Sudairi stressed the agency's crucial role in providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees and enhancing their living conditions, education, and services, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Lazzarini expressed gratitude for the Saudi donation, noting that it will enable UNRWA to continue its vital programmes, particularly in education and health, and to assist the most vulnerable Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

The commissioner-general also said that more than 650,000 children in Gaza are currently out of school and suffering from severe psychological trauma, underscoring the urgent need to restore their access to education.

He also noted that after a year of suffering and loss, Gaza has become unrecognisable, with living conditions reaching unbearable levels, warning of serious consequences of approving draft Israeli legislation aimed at stopping UNRWA's operations.