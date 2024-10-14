Health News: Leprosy Cases In Chiriqui Province In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Chiriqui Province in Panama keeps leprosy cases under control, with only three active patients under treatment. Since 2020, there have been 14 cases in the province. Leprosy is curable if detected in time. Over the past four years, the province of Chiriquí has recorded 14 cases of leprosy, according to the Social Security Fund's Tuberculosis and Leprosy Program. Of these, only three remain active under treatment, reflecting effective control in the region. The three main symptoms of leprosy (Hansen's disease) include: Skin patches that may be red or have a loss of pigmentation. Skin patches with diminished or absent sensations. Numbness or tingling in your hands, feet, arms and legs.

