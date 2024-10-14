Kuwait Warns Of Growing Organized Crimes, Its Impact On Societies

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait warned against rising organized crime and its serious impact on societies at all levels, with regard to security or development efforts and connections with activities.

The remarks were made in a speech during the 12th session of the of the States Parties to the United Nations Organized Crime on Monday, delivered by Attorney General, Counsellor Bader Al-Masad in Vienna.

Al-Masad confirmed Kuwait's commitment through the principles of its and national legislation, and the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention against organized crimes, to achieve greater stability and create environment for countries to continue towards progress and development.

In his speech, Al-Masad expressed the shared international commitment and ongoing efforts to combat all forms of crime while adhering to the principles of human rights.

He emphasized the necessity of international expertise exchange to improve justice systems, and establishing institutions characterized by integrity and subject to accountability and governance.

Kuwait issued specialized anti-corruption laws and arranged financial disclosure procedures, as well as laws against cybercrimes, Al-Masad added.

He mentioned that Kuwait issued the Cybercrime Law in 2015 at the national level and ratified the Arab Convention on Combating Cybercrime.

He also noted that Kuwait has concluded several agreements aimed at strengthening international judicial cooperation in criminal matters, including legal assistance, criminals expel, and transferring convicted individuals serving prison sentences.

Al-Masad stated that Kuwait established three operational entities at the national level: the Kuwait Financial Intelligence Unit (KwFIU), the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing, and a national committee for implementing Security Council resolutions to combat the financing of terrorism.

He pointed out that Kuwait Ministry of Justice, represented by the national committee, is moving forward in fulfilling its obligations regarding the preparation of surveys and overseeing the work of national experts, playing an active role in technical and operational support.

Al-Masad concluded that the aim of the conference is to focus on issues related to enhancing international cooperation and technical assistance to prevent organized crime, corruption, terrorism, and all other forms of emerging crimes. (end)

