Fathom Enters The Asia-Pacific Market With A New Approach To Employer Branding As Universum Quickly Exits

Fathom launches in Asia-Pacific, bringing a fresh, data-driven approach to employer branding and talent attraction.

- Mike Parsons, CEO of FathomSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fathom , a Singapore-based employer branding agency founded by former Universum leaders, has launched in Asia-Pacific to provide data-driven, innovative solutions for talent attraction and retention. This launch comes at a key moment, as Universum, a long-time player in the field, has rapidly exited the Asia-Pacific market and significantly scaled back its research efforts in the region.With over 50 years of combined expertise, Fathom's leadership team includes CEO Mike Parsons, Chief Commercial Officer James Robbins, and Head of Research Averie Lim. Together, they bring a comprehensive understanding of the region's unique talent landscape and a drive to help companies adapt to and lead in an evolving marketplace.A New Approach to Employer Branding in Asia-PacificAt Fathom, employer branding is considered a core business function that requires a thoughtful, evidence-based approach. The agency emphasizes the importance of grounding employer brand strategy in data insights and aligning it with an organization's broader goals. By focusing on rigor and authenticity, Fathom aims to help companies create employer brands that resonate with today's workforce.Mike Parsons, CEO of Fathom, explains,“Employer branding in Asia-Pacific is at a crossroads, and organizations must be able to connect with talent in ways that are meaningful, transparent, and sustainable. Fathom's role is to provide the support and insights they need to build brands that attract, engage, and retain the best talent.”Fathom's entry into the market follows Universum's decision to withdraw from the Asia-Pacific region and drastically reduce its research focus here. This shift has left a noticeable gap in employer branding insights and support, which Fathom is addressing through a combination of data-driven insights and creative strategies. The agency's goal is to strengthen the foundation of employer branding for companies across the region, offering comprehensive support where it is now most needed.Experienced Leadership with a Proven Track RecordFathom's leadership team brings decades of experience to the table, each member contributing a distinct expertise in employer branding and talent strategy.CEO Mike Parsons has led employer branding initiatives for global companies, including Unilever, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan, and is known for his strategic vision and data-first approach.Chief Commercial Officer James Robbins is an expert in digital marketing and brand transformation, having worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies to elevate their employer brands through creative, multi-channel campaigns.Head of Research Averie Lim brings a depth of expertise in market analysis and research, having successfully managed complex multi-country projects and turning research findings into actionable strategies.According to Parsons,“Our approach at Fathom is built on a strong foundation of expertise and a deep understanding of the Asia-Pacific talent landscape. Our team has been involved in every facet of employer branding, from strategy development to market research, giving us the tools and perspective needed to support companies in achieving their goals.”Fathom's Core Services: Designed to Deliver Lasting ImpactFathom's services are built around a comprehensive framework to address the unique challenges of employer branding in Asia-Pacific. The agency's work spans four primary areas, each designed to help clients build meaningful connections with talent and enhance their brand's reputation..Insights: Fathom conducts thorough research, utilizing surveys, focus groups, and workshops to gather deep insights into both internal and external perceptions of employer brand. This rigorous approach enables Fathom to identify key trends, understand talent behavior, and provide clients with actionable data. The insights gathered from these activities form the foundation of each client's employer brand strategy..Strategy: Fathom believes that effective employer branding strategy begins with an understanding of the core truths about an organization uncovered through research. The agency collaborates closely with clients to develop Employer Value Propositions (EVPs) that align with business objectives and genuinely reflect the company's culture and values. Each strategy is crafted to engage the right talent, build brand differentiation, and respond to specific business needs..Activation: Once an EVP is developed, Fathom assists clients in bringing it to life across all relevant touchpoints. The agency provides guidelines, playbooks, and blueprints to help organizations implement their employer brand consistently, ensuring that the brand message resonates with target audiences. Activation efforts span digital campaigns, in-person engagements, and tailored communications that align with the overall brand strategy..Tracking: Fathom prioritizes measurement as an integral component of employer branding. The agency tracks performance metrics across all activation efforts and conducts regular employer brand assessments to evaluate success and identify areas for improvement. By applying tracking mechanisms to everything from campaigns to competitive analysis, Fathom helps clients maintain alignment with goals and ensure ongoing impact.Meeting the Challenges of a Fast-Evolving Talent MarketFathom's entry into the Asia-Pacific market comes at a time of significant change and challenge for organizations across the region. The talent landscape is shifting, with companies facing increased competition for skilled candidates, navigating the effects of recent layoffs, and responding to rising expectations for transparency and integrity in the workplace.Employer branding has emerged as a critical element in addressing these issues, as organizations seek to build reputations that appeal to both current employees and future candidates.Parsons adds,“The current environment requires employers to go beyond basic branding efforts and embrace a more strategic, thoughtful approach. We're committed to helping companies strengthen their employer brands and build lasting connections with talent. By focusing on authenticity and aligning with core business objectives, we enable organizations to navigate these challenges with confidence.”About FathomFathom is an employer branding agency based in Singapore, dedicated to transforming talent attraction and retention strategies for companies across Asia-Pacific. Founded by a team of industry veterans with extensive experience, Fathom combines data-driven insights with creative storytelling to build powerful, authentic employer brands. From strategy development to campaign activation, Fathom's services are designed to help clients stand out in an increasingly competitive talent market.For more information about Fathom, please visit or contact here: +65 8043 9783

James Robbins

Fathom Data Labs Pte Ltd

+65 8043 9783

