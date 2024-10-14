(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Pet Furniture Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

Pet Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4579.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, France, Brazil, and Germany Key companies profiled Catipilla Ltd., Central Garden and Pet Co., Designer Pet Products, Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Enchanted Home Pet, Fantasy Manufacturing Ltd., Go Pet Club, Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co. Ltd., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kitty Mansions, Lord Lou, Meyou Paris SAS, MiaCara GmbH and Co. KG, MidWest Homes for Pets, North American Pet Products, Omega Paw Inc., PetPals Group Inc., Petz Podz Ltd., Prevue Pet Products, and Ware Manufacturing Inc.

The global pet furniture market is experiencing significant growth due to players' investments in research and development for creating intelligent pet furniture for affluent customers. For instance, Petrics Inc, a pet health technology company, offers a range of smart pet products including a smart pet bed, activity tracker, and pet health and nutrition app . These beds feature built-in scales and thermostatic heating and cooling systems, allowing owners to set the optimum temperature based on their pet's breed, age, and environment. The beds come in various sizes, are durable, comfortable, and have washable and replaceable covers. The health and nutrition app syncs with the smart bed and activity tracker to provide real-time monitoring of pets' health and nutrition data, offering food and diet recommendations. The activity tracker records caloric burn rates, rest levels, and other health metrics. These innovative products contribute to the expansion of the pet furniture market during the forecast period.



The pet furniture market is thriving with trends like eco-friendly materials, jute, and banana leaves gaining popularity among pet owners. Millennials, now the largest pet-owning demographic, prefer pet-friendly offices, leading to an increase in demand for multi-functional beds and sofas. Temperature control beds, smart pet furniture, and orthopedic beds with ergonomic designs are essential for household pet ownership, focusing on joint health. Bird and fish ownership segments also contribute to the market growth. E-commerce distribution and online sales dominate the industry, offering customizable furniture made from natural raw materials like jute and organic fabrics. Eco-conscious consumers seek sustainable materials, non-toxic materials, and recycled fibers. Technology integration includes automated feeders, built-in pet cameras, and interactive toys, making pet care more convenient.



Pet allergies, caused by proteins in animals' saliva, skin cells, and urine, can negatively impact the global pet furniture market. Allergens from furred and feathered animals, including cats and dogs, can lead to skin irritations and respiratory issues, particularly for individuals with weaker immune systems and asthma. Harmful bacteria like Campylobacter jejuni and Cryptosporidiosis, which animals can carry, can be transmitted to people, especially children, increasing health concerns. These factors may deter potential pet owners from investing in pet furniture, potentially reducing market growth during the forecast period.

The pet furniture market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing humanization of pets and rising pet ownership in developed economies and middle-income countries. Challenges include providing storage compartments for pet essentials, customization options for various pet sizes and species, and catering to the demand for eco-friendly and premium-quality products. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer models are popular, but brand visibility remains crucial. Niche pet furniture, such as luxury pet beds, sofas, cat trees, and parrot tents, are in high demand among affluent pet owners. Product innovation, including orthopaedic and temperature-controlled beds, is essential. Pet care spending on essentials like insurance and pet houses is driving sales. The market includes pet beds, hammocks , dog houses, and multifunctional furniture . Fashionable, animal-friendly designs, including faux fur and wicker, are popular. Digitization and online retail are transforming the industry, but offline retail remains strong. Consumer demand for premium-quality, customized pet products continues to grow. The pet population and pet care spending are key growth drivers.

This pet furniture market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Pet house

1.2 Pet bed and sofa

1.3 Pet tree and condo 1.4 Others



2.1 Dogs

2.2 Cats 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Pet house-

Pet houses, a luxury product in the pet furniture market, are popular among premium customers. These houses come in various designs, including raised roofs and floor-to-ceiling glass windows . Made from quality materials like varnished wood and unbreakable glass, they cater to the increasing pet ownership and pet care expenditure in developed countries. The modern and sleek designs of pet houses, offered by key market competitors, add to their aesthetic appeal, driving demand in the global pet furniture market.

Pet furniture market caters to the growing needs of pet owners who consider their furry family members as an essential part of their household. This market offers a wide range of ergonomic designs for orthopedic beds, ensuring joint health and comfort for pets. Eco-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable materials, non-toxic materials, and recycled fibers for their pet furniture. Organic fabrics and temperature-controlled beds are popular choices for premium quality pet furniture. Technology integration in pet furniture includes automated feeders, built-in pet cameras , and interactive toys. Pet owners can choose from various types of furniture such as pet beds, pet sofas, cat furniture like hammocks, cat trees, and parrot tents. Animal-friendly furniture also includes dog houses and orthopedic beds. The market offers multifunctional furniture that blends seamlessly with home decor while providing optimal comfort and care for pets. Pet insurance and pet care services are also associated with the pet furniture market, ensuring the well-being of pets.

The pet furniture market is witnessing significant growth as pet owners view their furry friends as family members, leading to an increase in demand for premium-quality, ergonomic pet furniture. Orthopedic beds with eco-conscious designs are popular choices for aging pets, promoting joint health and comfort. Sustainable materials, such as recycled fibers and organic fabrics, appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Technology integration, including automated feeders, built-in pet cameras, and interactive toys, adds functionality and convenience. Multi-functional furniture, storage compartments, and customization options cater to diverse pet needs and preferences. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer models offer convenience, while niche and luxury pet furniture cater to affluent pet owners seeking brand visibility. The humanization of pets, pet care spending, and digitization drive market growth in developed economies and middle-income countries. Fashionable, eco-friendly materials like jute and banana leaves add style and sustainability. Pet houses, hammocks, cat trees, parrot tents, and temperature-controlled beds cater to various pets and their unique requirements. The pet population continues to grow, fueling demand for pet furniture, as does the trend of pet-friendly offices and pet adoption. The market is expected to witness product innovation, design-driven approaches, and the integration of natural raw materials and customizable furniture.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Pet House



Pet Bed And Sofa



Pet Tree And Condo

Others

End-user



Dogs



Cats

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

