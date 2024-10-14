Mumbai Road Rage: 'MNS Worker' Beaten To Death In Malad East, Mother Lays Over His Body To Protect VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Mumbai's Malad east by a mob in front of his family on Saturday. According to initial reports, the man was a member of Maharashtra Navnirma Sena (MNS), and he was killed after an altercation occurred with an auto rickshaw driver.

A of the incident surfaced over the weekend. It shows a mob kicking and beating the man, while his mother laid over his body to protect him from the angry crowd. His elderly father was also severely on his left eye. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Mumbai Police , the incident took place on Saturday evening near Pushpa Park when an auto driver, identified as Avinash Kadam, made a sharp cut, overtaking a bike rider. When the biker went to confront Kadam, it escalated into violence as other auto drivers joined him and started beating the motorist, resulting in serious injuries. The deceased biker was identified as Akash Main.

The police said at the time of the incident, the deceased was riding an Activa with his wife as the pillion rider, while his parents were in another auto rickshaw heading towards Kurar.

The police said a case has been registered and nine people have been arrested and produced in the court. All the accused have been sent to police custody till October 22.

"A man named Akash Main was beaten to death in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai after there was a clash over overtaking. Dindoshi Police of Mumbai registered a case of murder and arrested 9 accused. All the accused were produced in the court where the court sent all of them to police custody till October 22," news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police statement in the case.