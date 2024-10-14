LG Invites Omar Abdullah To Take Oath On Oct 16
Date
10/14/2024 3:13:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference leader Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the new chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.
This comes a day after the Centre revoked the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday invited Omar Abdullah to take oath as first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.
In a letter to Abdullah, Sinha said,“I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party.”
He said he has also received a letter from Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) Secretary G N Malik, AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta and Independent MLAs-elect Payare Lal Sharma, Satish Sharma, Mohammad Akram, Rameshwar Singh and Muzafar Iqbal Khan extending their support to the NC.
“I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
“As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11:30 a.m,” Sinha said in his letter.
“I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavours in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
The LG's emissary handed over the letter to Abdullah and informed him about the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony.
“Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J&K,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
