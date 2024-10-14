THE NORTHPARK PUMPKIN PATCH IS NOW OPEN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The inaugural Pumpkin Patch, created in partnership with Community Partners of Dallas and Harold

Leidner Landscape Architects, is free and open to the public October 11-November 3, 2024, in CenterPark Garden

DOWNLOAD IMAGES

| DOWNLOAD B - ROLL



DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthPark Center welcomes families to CenterPark Garden to experience the Pumpkin Patch , a fall fairytale destination filled with 15,000+ pumpkins, autumn plantings, a harvest house, a wishing well, a gnome village, and more.

Benefiting Community Partners of Dallas (CPD) and designed by Harold Leidner Landscape Architects, the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch will delight North Texas families looking for memorable experiences this fall. Visitors can look forward to photo opportunities, storytimes with Bookmarks, a Dallas Public Library, and a magical scavenger hunt that will spark imagination and creativity in little minds.

"Providing seasonal, interactive experiences for families has always been important to us at NorthPark, and the Pumpkin

Patch is a new way to give back to our community," said Nancy A. Nasher, president of NorthPark Management Company. "We are honored to support Community Partners of Dallas through this festive celebration and help raise important funds for abused and neglected children."

Drawing upon expertise in landscape design, Harold Leidner Landscape Architects worked meticulously to transform CenterPark Garden into a captivating, whimsical autumnal destination. Families will be treated to a visually inspiring setting filled with pumpkins, vibrant foliage, and charming displays, perfect for creating lasting memories.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with NorthPark Center and Community Partners of Dallas for their inaugural pumpkin patch," said Harold Leidner, founder and owner of Harold Leidner Landscape Architects. "It's a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, celebrate the season, and support an organization that makes a difference in the lives of so many."

Throughout the event, all change collected by the wishing well in the Pumpkin Patch, and the Neiman Marcus Fountain and Dillard's Fountain inside NorthPark will be donated to CPD.

CPD will host its annual Change is Good

fundraiser in the Pumpkin Patch on Sunday, October 13, from 3-6PM. This ticketed, family fundraising event encourages children to collect change to help change the lives of abused and neglected children through the important work of CPD. Participating children will collect coins and bills in adorable jars, and even "virtual change" online throughout the fall, and will turn in the funds raised at the event for a chance to win prizes and the title of top fundraiser.



"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with NorthPark Center as the beneficiary of the magical, extraordinary Pumpkin Patch. This is such a beautiful gift to our community! Not only will CenterPark be an amazing venue for our annual fundraiser, Change is Good, but the Pumpkin Patch will also serve as the ultimate spot for families to gather this fall," said Joanna Clarke, president and CEO, Community Partners of Dallas.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Storytime in the Pumpkin Patch

Saturdays - October 12, 19, and 26, and November 2 at 11AM

Get into the spirit of the fall season with special storytimes in the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch. Bookmarks, a Dallas Public

Library,

will present a collection of autumn or Halloween themed stories and songs that are perfect for children six years and younger. Storytime and book giveaways are sponsored by Atmos Energy.

Fall Family Portraits with James French Photography

Saturdays - October 12 and 26, 11:30AM-2:30PM

Capture your family moments in the NorthPark Pumpkin Patch with James French Photography . Your $40 purchase includes two 5x5 prints that will be mailed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Partners of Dallas. Families will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis.

Creepy Critters in the Pumpkin Patch

Saturday, October 19 at 1PM

Snakes, lizards, bugs, and amphibians are invading the Pumpkin Patch! Come see a special presentation about these creatures from Creepy Critters

and learn more about how they slither and crawl.

ABOUT COMMUNITY PARTNERS OF DALLAS

Since 1989, Community Partners of Dallas has ensured safety and restored dignity and hope to abused and neglected children by providing crucial resources and support to the caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective

Services. Community Partners of Dallas provides items, such as winter coats, diapers and formula, holiday gifts, school uniforms, personal hygiene products, food and more, to send the abused children in our community the message that someone does care. For more information, visit communitypartnersdallas .



ABOUT HAROLD LEIDNER LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

For over 35 years, Harold Leidner Landscape Architects has designed and built stunning pools ,

gardens, landscapes, and

outdoor living spaces

for luxury properties in Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow, Dallas, Fort Worth, Westover Hills, and Westlake. From the beginning, the firm believed that exteriors should be constructed by the designers themselves-professionals who are university-trained and state-licensed to master both design aesthetics and construction details, ensuring exceptional results. For more information about Harold Leidner Landscape Architects and projects, visit haroldleidner .



ABOUT NORTHPARK CENTER

NorthPark Center is the preeminent shopping center in the Southwest and one of the finest shopping experiences in the world with more than 200 stores and restaurants, including more than 75 market exclusives. Anchored by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Macy's, Dillard's, and Eataly, NorthPark offers an unparalleled collection of luxury boutiques set amid internationally acclaimed 20th and 21st century art, award-winning architecture, and extraordinary landscaping-as well as a 1.4-acre garden, CenterPark, and a state-of-the-art movie theatre, AMC NorthPark 15. NorthPark consistently ranks as one of the top five performing shopping centers in the United States and is North Texas' number one visitor destination. NorthPark is conveniently located 7 miles from downtown Dallas and 35 miles from Fort Worth. For more information, visit northparkcenter . 214.363.7441, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75225.



CONTACT

Shelby Foster

[email protected]

SOURCE Harold Leidner Landscape Architects

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED