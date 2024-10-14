John Keells Unveils Its 687 Room Luxury Hotel, Cinnamon Life At City Of Dreams Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) October 14 (AdaDerana) – The John Keells Group is set to open doors to Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, on 15th October 2024. Developed at an of over USD 1.2 billion by the John Keells Group, this is the largest and most ambitious private investment in the country which will redefine our landscape, catering to a diverse clientele creating South Asia's most dynamic destination for business, leisure, and entertainment.

Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka will encompass 687 luxurious rooms, and offers multiple entertainment venues, including ballrooms, high-tech event, and conference facilities, with the capacity to host over 5,000 guests in multiple locations across its various unique spaces. This makes it the largest event venue in Colombo, setting a new standard for gatherings, hosting international conferences and large-scale events, positioning Colombo as a premier destination for global MICE travel.

With a dedicated team of over 1,500 professionals, including 250 chefs, Cinnamon Life promises an extraordinary culinary journey. Guests can enjoy diverse dining options, from a chic French bistro to an American grill, and the most extensive selection of wines at the exclusive wine bar, complemented by a sophisticated two-tier Champagne and cocktail bar. Over the coming few months, Cinnamon Life will continue to elevate its culinary landscape with the opening of more dining experiences. In addition, the resort's diverse spaces and picturesque settings, make it an ideal location for destination weddings and events right in the City, offering a unique blend of modern elegance and local charm for those seeking unforgettable experiences and celebrations.

While Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka opens on 15th

October 2024, the shopping mall and entertainment areas, including the gaming facility, and the 113-key ultra-luxury 'Nuwa' hotel are scheduled to open in mid-2025, marking the final phase of this landmark project.

Krishan Balendra, Chairperson of the John Keells Group, described the project as transformational for the Group and the country.“'City of Dreams Sri Lanka' is an iconic project that was conceived over a decade ago; a one-of-a-kind venture that will undoubtedly convert Colombo into a preferred destination for leisure and entertainment in the region, offering best in-class lifestyle, shopping and entertainment spaces. The Group is confident that the convergence of all elements in the launch of 'City of Dreams Sri Lanka' will unlock its full potential as a transformative development in South Asia and be a catalyst in creating tourism demand, foreign exchange earnings for Sri Lanka and generating employment. The 'City of Dreams Sri Lanka' project, once all components are in full operations, is expected to generate over 20,000 direct and indirect employment and community engagement opportunities. This landmark development is part of

Strategically located in the heart of Colombo's evolving urban core,

Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka

houses a living gallery of over 1,000 commissioned, museum-grade artworks crafted by renowned Sri Lankan artists. This collection not only reflects the diversity and depth of Sri Lankan art but serves as a testament to celebrating and preserving artistic heritage in a contemporary setting.

More than just a place to stay, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, Sri Lanka, aspires to become Colombo's pulse, offering a dynamic space for entertainment, art, music, fashion, and culinary exploration. It is set to be a destination where both locals and visitors

can experience the finest the city has to offer, with exceptional service as guests are welcomed from the 15th of October onwards.