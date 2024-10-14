عربي


Occupation Forces Storm Jenin City And Its Camp, Surrounding A House

10/14/2024 2:23:15 PM

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) West Bank/ PNN

Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin city and its camp today, Monday. A correspondent from the official agency reported that Israeli special forces, known as "Mista'arvim," infiltrated the outskirts of Jenin camp, while military vehicles entered Jenin city and the camp from Al Jalameh military checkpoint.

Local sources reported that occupation forces are surrounding a house in Jenin camp amid heavy gunfire, while several military vehicles are deployed at the Cinema Roundabout in the center of Jenin city and near Al-Hasbah Street.


