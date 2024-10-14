Occupation Forces Storm Jenin City And Its Camp, Surrounding A House
Date
10/14/2024 2:23:15 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
West Bank/ PNN
Israeli occupation forces stormed Jenin city and its camp today, Monday. A correspondent from the official agency reported that Israeli special forces, known as "Mista'arvim," infiltrated the outskirts of Jenin camp, while military vehicles entered Jenin city and the camp from Al Jalameh military checkpoint.
Local sources reported that occupation forces are surrounding a house in Jenin camp amid heavy gunfire, while several military vehicles are deployed at the Cinema Roundabout in the center of Jenin city and near Al-Hasbah Street.
MENAFN14102024000205011050ID1108777400
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.