Escalation Of Hostilities In Northern Gaza Raises Concerns Over Potential Forced Displacement

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Israeli continues its ongoing aggression in northern Gaza for the tenth consecutive day, under unprecedented fire and deliberate starvation, raising citizens' fears of being forcibly displaced to the south.

Amidst ethnic cleansing and a war of extermination, citizens insist on staying in their homes. In the worst cases, they resort to fleeing to nearby areas to escape the increasingly brutal shelling by the occupation forces each day.

The situation has worsened with the occupation issuing new warnings to residents of Jabalia, Nazlah, Al-Saftawi, and Abu Iskandar areas in Al Sheikh Radwan neighborhood-regions geographically close to the renewed shelling and incursion that began on October 6. They have been ordered to evacuate towards the south.

Tens of thousands of citizens reside in these areas. In addition to the thousands who have fled there from Jabalia camp, as well as the towns of Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun, following the onset of the occupation's incursion about a week ago.

Occupation forces are imposing a severe blockade on the region, specifically in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, and Jabalia camp, in an attempt to empty it of residents. They are preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and trucks carrying potable water for the population.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced that the occupation army is besieging at least 400,000 Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip.

Occupation forces continue their aggression against Gaza Strip-on land, at sea, and in the air-since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 42,227 citizens and injuring 98,464 others, the majority of whom are children and women. This is a preliminary toll, as thousands remain missing under the rubble.



