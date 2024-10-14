CDFJ Calls For Reviewing The Cybercrime Law And For A Royal Pardon For Al-Zoubi And Abu Taha

(MENAFN- Amman Net) Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ) has urged the new Prime Minister, Dr. Jaafar Hassan, to review the Cybercrime Law following a year of its enactment and application. It also called on the newly elected Parliament to prioritize the review of this law in its legislative agenda.

CDFJ recalled King Abdullah II's remarks during his meeting with the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees of the National Center for Human Rights, stating that "combating these cybercrimes should not come at the expense of Jordanians' right to express their opinions or criticize public policies”, and emphasizing that "the application of the Cybercrime Law will be the determining factor in judging it and reviewing some of its provisions, in cooperation with everyone, as is the case with other legislations".

In a statement, CDFJ indicated that many international reports have documented that the law has contributed to an increase in cases filed related to the right to freedom of expression and the media, particularly for users of social media platforms, as well as an increase in detention and imprisonment cases.

CDFJ called on His Majesty King Abdullah II to issue a special pardon for colleague Ahmad Hasan Al-Zoubi, is serving a one-year prison sentence for more than a hundred days, as well as for colleague Hiba Abu Taha, who is serving the same sentence. It highlighted the importance of considering the health conditions of Al-Zoubi and Abu Taha.

CDFJ stated that it has submitted requests for special visits to Al-Zoubi and Abu Taha since their imprisonment, but has not received any response thus far. It called for enabling visits to them to observe their prison conditions and listen to their remarks.

CDFJ expressed concern about Jordan's decline in freedom of expression and media indicators, demanding substantial amendments to the Cybercrime Law No. (17) of 2023, which would put an end to imprisonment penalties and excessive financial fines.

CDFJ affirmed that Jordan's pursuit of political reform and modernization, along with elections recognized for their integrity worldwide, requires alignment with the expansion of freedoms, particularly freedom of expression, media, and peaceful assembly. CDFJ emphasized that the newly party experience will not succeed without broadening the scope of public rights and freedoms.