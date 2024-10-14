Greencarnewsbreaks - Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Announces Plans To Establish Mullen Credit Corporation To Support Dealers, Customers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced plans to establish Mullen Credit Corporation (“MCC”) as its wholly owned subsidiary. According to the announcement, MCC will offer vehicle floor planning, enabling the company's growing dealership to finance inventory upfront and repay the loan plus interest once the vehicle is sold. MCC will also provide fleet and small business customers with attractive financing options.

“Our business is experiencing rapid growth, with projected sales for 2025 expected to increase significantly. Consequently, our financing needs have also evolved,” said David Michery, Chairman and CEO.“Mullen Credit Corporation will provide financing flexibility for our dealers and customers as we pursue accelerated growth and expand our market share.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The CARB-issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, provides up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network to seven dealers with the addition of Papé Kenworth. Other previously announced dealers include Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group, Eco Auto, and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast, Pacific Northwest, New England and Mid-Atlantic markets. The company has also announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles. For more information about the company, visit

