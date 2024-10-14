Atul Parchure Passes Away: All You Need Know About Marathi Actor Who Acted With SRK And Salman Khan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Renowned Marathi Atul Parchure has passed away at the age of 57. As per Indian Express Parchure had been battling cancer for the past few years. Sources close to the revealed that he was admitted to the hospital about 5 days ago

Speaking about his cancer diagonosis last year at an YouTube channel, he said,“I had completed 25 years of my wedding. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn't able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some but they didn't help me" he said last year.

“After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong. I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, 'Yes, you will.'”

Parchure was a beloved figure in the Marathi film and theatre industries. His noted Bollywood appearence includes Shah Rukh Khan's Billu, Salman Khan's Partner, and Ajay Devgn's All The Best. He was also seen The Kapil Sharma Show.

Reacting to news, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said,“Premature exit of a clever actor: Someone who makes the audience laugh out loud and sometimes brings tears in the eyes. The untimely demise of ever introspective class actor Atul Parchure is painful. Atul Parchure has shown his glorious acting since Balrangbhumi days. He made a unique impression in all three fields of drama, film and serials. A classy Marathi actor has been lost due to his departure.”