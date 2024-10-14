Trudeau's 'Strategic Myopia, Anti-India Rhetoric' Pushes India-Canada Ties To Historic Low, Say Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The relationship between India and Canada has reached a historic low, driven by what experts describe as Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau's "strategic myopia," continued "anti-India rhetoric" and his government's failure to separate domestic from foreign policy.

Given ongoing diplomatic tensions, India on Monday evening decided to withdraw its High Commissioner and "other targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada following Trudeau's continued "hostility" towards the country.

Meanwhile, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

According to Harsh V. Pant, Vice-President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Trudeau's "strategic myopia has played a significant role in this diplomatic fallout".

"Despite strong ties between the two nations ranging from people-to-people connections and economic cooperation to educational and cultural exchanges -- Trudeau's government has escalated tensions by focusing on India's internal matters, specifically the issue of Khalistan and Sikh extremism," Pant told IANS.

This approach, according to Pant, has turned the issue into a public spectacle, making it increasingly difficult for India to view Canada as a friendly partner.

"The more trouble he finds himself in domestically, the more he seems to focus on India to gain leverage with extremist groups in his political base," Pant said.

The ORF Vice-President further mentioned that this rhetoric has had a lasting impact on Indian perceptions, with many now seeing Canada as a country that is "unable or unwilling" to understand India's concerns about separatism and extremism.

Pant also said that the Indian government, caught between rising domestic sentiment and international pressure, has had to respond forcefully. The issue of Khalistan, a separatist movement that stirs strong emotions in India, has become a focal point of the deteriorating relationship.

"Trudeau's inability to address this sensitive issue has left a sense of disappointment and betrayal in India's strategic circles," he added.

Anil Trigunayat, former Ambassador to Jordan, Libya and Malta, also accused Trudeau of aligning with extremists and terrorists for "myopic political objectives".

Speaking to IANS, Trigunayat said, "Trudeau's confrontational and malicious public posturing has directly affected the safety of Indian diplomats, prompting India to take action by expelling Canadian diplomats interfering in the nation's internal affairs."

He added that the Canadian Prime Minister's actions have "singularly" brought bilateral relations between the two nations to their lowest point.

As the diplomatic standoff continues, restoring India-Canada relations to their former state remains a significant challenge.