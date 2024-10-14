Chennai Rains: IMD Red Alert Floods Internet With Memes, People Park Cars On Flyovers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department 's ( IMD) heavy to extremely heavy rainfall alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the next 24 hours has flooded the Internet with memes as people in Chennai park their on flyovers as a precautionary measure against floods.

Earlier on October 13, the Tamil Nadu issued an alert advising people to prepare for the harsh weather. The government also declared a holiday for and colleges in Chennai, and 3 other districts for Tuesday, October 15. Authorities issued an advisory to IT companies in these districts to allow employees to work from home (WFH) from October 15 to 18.

While the state government advisory is asking people to prepare for the harsh weather, the commoners' precautionary measures have flooded social media with memes.

In a viral video, some cars are seen parked on a flyover. The cars were parked at a higher altitude to keep them from drowning in the floodwater. As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral.

"My car got lost in the rain last year. That's why I stopped here now," Sun News quoted a Chennai resident as saying.

Most of social media users found the idea impressive, some others, however, called it a hassle for other commuters on the flyovers.

'Already started to park car on velachery bridge??' a user @mani17081996 reacted by sharing a post of vehicles parked on a flyover.

Some others, however, slammed the move and asked,“They stop because of the bridge! I wonder what they would do if there was no bridge!”

