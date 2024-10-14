EFG Hermes Concludes Advisory On EGP 450M Issuance For EFG Corp-Solutions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced Monday that its investment division successfully concluded advisory on the second issuance valued at EGP 450m, with a tenor of five years, for EFG Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Finance, EFG Holding's Non-Bank Institutions (NBFI) platform, and one of Egypt's leading leasing and factoring companies. The issuance comes as part of the wider EGP 3bn securitization program for the leasing and factoring player.





EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger for the issuance. Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt (ABK) also acted as an underwriter on the transaction.





Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented on the issuance, saying,“We are delighted to have played a key role in the successful conclusion of this transaction for EFG Corp-Solutions – the second issuance for the company that EFG Hermes has carried out this year –showcasing the dedicated collaboration and robust synergies within EFG Holding. In the prevailing high-interest rateenvironment, the domestic capital market remains quite active and liquid for local currency bond issuances, which are attracting investor demand, and enabling corporates and NBFIsto tap the market to raise capital that would fund growth plans.”





Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Corp-Solutions , added,“We are thrilled with the success of the second issuance. This issuance represents another noteworthy landmark for EFG Corp-Solutions and showcases our ability to draw in a wide range of investors, signaling the market's confidence in our business model. This achievement also serves as a crucial step in our strategy to offer the highest quality leasing and factoring solutions to a broader segment of customers. We are excited to build on this successful partnership as we tackle expanding demand for the financing services industry in Egypt.”





This transaction comes as the latest in a string of debt issuances advised on by EFG Hermes in the region. EFG Hermes recently concluded advisory on a short-term note issuance, valued at EGP 433m, for a one-year term for EFG Corp-Solutionsback in June. It also concluded advisory on the issuance of a senior unsecured short-term note for the Hermes Securities Brokerage Company (HSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of EFG Holding, in an EGP 600m transaction, marking the fifth issuance for the company and the second in an approved two-year program worth EGP 2bn.





EFG Hermes also recently advised Valu, MENA's leading universal financial technology powerhouse, on its tenth securitized bond issuance worth EGP 1.2bn as part of the approved extended securitization program worth EGP 9bn.



