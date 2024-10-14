Egypt, Greece Discuss Electrical Interconnection Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Electricity and Mahmoud Esmat met with the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy, Theodoros Skylakakis, at the Ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The meeting was attended by Greece's Ambassador in Cairo Nikolaos Papageorgiou, and Deputy Minister for Electricity and Renewable Energy Sabah Mashaly. Discussions focused on the progress of the Egypt-Greece electrical interconnection project, which enjoys strong governmental support from both nations.

The meeting also explored ways to enhance partnership and cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, technological innovation, and knowledge exchange. Additionally, it addressed the strategic importance of the electrical interconnection between the two countries as part of the broader Euro-African interconnection project, aimed at improving energy security and facilitating the exchange of clean electricity between the continents.

This project aligns with Egypt's vision to diversify energy sources through renewable energy investments, reduce fuel consumption, and lower carbon emissions. Moreover, it supports the private sector's involvement in developing clean energy initiatives as part of Egypt's broader sustainable energy strategy.

The meeting addressed the frameworks for accelerating the implementation of the Egypt-Greece electrical interconnection project. Discussions included technical, financial, and regulatory aspects, as well as collaboration in technological innovation and knowledge transfer, especially in energy storage and integrating renewable energy sources into electricity grids.

The necessary reinforcements for both the Egyptian and Greek networks were also considered, along with expertise exchange in various sectors related to electricity and renewable energy.

During the meeting, Mahmoud Esmat praised the fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Greece, which strengthens Egypt's position as a regional energy hub. This will allow Egypt to export renewable energy-generated electricity, particularly from solar and wind sources, to European markets.

Esmat emphasized the strong ties between Egypt and Greece at all levels and noted the government's commitment to enhancing cooperation in electrical interconnection. He also highlighted the need for renewable energy generation capacity, as well as the reinforcement, development, and modernization of electricity grids, stressing the importance of collaboration in all fields of electricity and renewable energy.

Esmat noted that electrical energy is a top priority for the state at this stage, as it is fundamental to development in various sectors, highlighted Egypt's rich natural resources, particularly wind and solar energy, and explained recent legislative changes designed to facilitate investment in this field. These changes reflect the state's commitment to renewable energy projects as part of its energy security and mix strategy, aligning with Egypt's Vision 2030 and Energy Strategy 2040 to achieve sustainable development.

The Greek Minister Theodoros Skylakakis expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts in enhancing the renewable energy sector and affirmed that the electrical interconnection with Egypt is a strategic project for both Greece and Europe. This project will secure clean, sustainable energy sources and support the European Union's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

At the end of the meeting, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the project swiftly and supporting it as a model for regional energy cooperation.



