King Warns Of Consequences Of Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

Amman, October 14 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Dick Schoof on Monday, warned of the consequences of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling on the international community to step up the humanitarian response in the Strip.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty reiterated the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon and to de-escalate the situation in the region.The King warned of the repercussions of the continued violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and the violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty commended the Netherlands' role in supporting efforts to reach a ceasefire, stressing the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.