Rajasthan BJP Chief Meet Union Ministers, Discusses Development Programmes

Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore met union ministers on Monday and discussed various developmental programmes of Rajasthan.

He met Union Road Nitin Gadkari; Railway, Communications and and Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal.

Madan Rathore said that discussions were held on improving the road in Rajasthan during the meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He said that it was also discussed to prepare an alternative route to relieve the common man from traffic jams.

In view of the increasing traffic on the Jaipur to Kishangarh six-lane highway, he urged to complete the service lane soon.

“To get rid of the jam from Jaipur to Ajmer, discussions were also held on completing the construction work of the flyover soon,” he said.

He said that during his meeting with the Railway Minister, a request was made to strengthen the railway system in Rajasthan as well as to start new rail lines on some major routes.

“Along with starting a new train directly to Delhi for the people of Pali, a request was made to build a bypass and a new platform for the trains going towards Jaipur via Marwar Junction. Requests were also made for the construction of ROB on Jawai Dam in Pali and proper arrangement was requested for water drainage in railway underpasses and construction of underpasses on unmanned railway crossings in the state,” he said.

He said that the Rajasthan Chief Minister has issued orders to strengthen the road system in the state and to construct non-patchable roads at a cost of Rs 1000 crore along with road work at a cost of Rs 5 crore each in 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

“An approval of Rs 972 crore was received from the Central Government under CRIF for roads and ROB. Approval and tender for road construction on 8 national highways was issued with Rs 840 crore,” he said.