Brian Biro, America's #1 Breakthrough Speaker, Delivers Transformational Keynote At NSA's Influence 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian Biro , America's #1 Breakthrough Speaker, took the stage at the National Speakers Association's (NSA)“Influence 2024” event to deliver a powerful keynote presentation, "The BREAKTHROUGH Formula," to an audience of 700 of the industry's leading speakers. Held in Denver this August,“Influence” is NSA's flagship annual event, known for showcasing the best in the speaking profession.

Biro, celebrated for his groundbreaking approach to personal and professional transformation, brought his signature energy and hands-on style to the main stage. His presentation engaged participants with interactive exercises designed to push limits, break through fears, and inspire growth.

“I was so honored and pumped to deliver my breakthrough keynote to hundreds of the greatest speakers in the world from the MainStage at the National Speakers Association's fantastic INFLUENCE event in Denver this August!” Biro exclaims.“Together, we broke through from fear to freedom, from failure to faith, from ego to WE GO, and from good to great!”

Biro's keynote focused on his simple yet powerful breakthrough formula: Vision + E-power + Presence = Breakthrough. This formula, developed over decades of experience, has transformed the lives of thousands, including those facing challenges such as addiction and obesity. Biro's passion for empowering individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness resonated deeply with the audience.

Beyond the keynote, Biro led a follow-up deep-dive session, offering attendees even more takeaways. He guided participants through actionable steps to become better speakers and elevate their personal growth and commitment to the NSA community.

Biro's work has touched countless lives over the last three decades, with participants often sharing heartfelt stories of how his breakthrough formula has helped them overcome life's greatest challenges.

“I have never attended a workshop where I felt so much energy and was able to participate at such a high level. I laughed, I cried, and I was inspired. And you taught me to 'be present' and to appreciate every precious moment...” – P.S., Rocky Mountain Laboratories.

"My inbox filled with so many 'thank you emails' from our team. They were so jazzed with how you challenged and inspired!! Many were amazed at how our Unstoppable focus (albeit just a year old or so) was perfectly aligned with your Breakthrough coaching! We all agree, it was a perfect fit and a perfect day!!” – G.C., Executive Director.

About Brian Biro

Brian Biro is America's #1 Breakthrough Speaker, specializing in leadership, personal development, and transformative experiences. His breakthrough formula has helped thousands of individuals and businesses succeed by focusing on vision, empowerment, and presence. Biro has authored over a dozen books, including There Are No Overachievers and his best-selling book, Beyond Success. He is a sought-after keynote speaker and has been featured on numerous national media outlets.

Visit for more information about Brian Biro's upcoming events and services or to book him for an event.

