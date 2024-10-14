Verdsign CMS: Transforming Energy-Efficient Signage With Cutting-Edge Epaper Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verdsign, a CMS tailored for the benefits of ePaper

Verdsign CMS offers a cloud-based, low-power ePaper solution, ideal for sustainable, real-time content management across display networks.

- Dawn KerseyMORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital View announces the release of Verdsign CMS , a content management system (CMS) tailored specifically for ePaper displays. This is built to support the growing use of low-power E Ink epaper displays , commonly used in outdoor digital signage and other applications where energy efficiency is critical.Verdsign CMS is designed to handle real-time content updates and multi-screen layouts, supporting E Ink ePaper as well as traditional LCD and LED displays. The system offers cloud-based management for network operators, ensuring flexibility and security when controlling digital signage networks from remote locations.Key features include:- Support for Low-Power E Ink ePaper Technology: Optimized for E Ink ePaper, Verdsign CMS allows operators to efficiently manage displays that consume minimal energy.- Programmatic DOOH API Integration: The system integrates with programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) platforms via API, enabling content delivery and advertising on a broader scale.- Real-Time Data Feeds: Verdsign CMS allows for content updates in real-time, ensuring that public information and other content remain current.- Geo-Location Management: The platform offers tools for managing displays based on their location, allowing for targeted messaging.“The development of Verdsign CMS responds to the increasing demand for more energy-efficient digital signage solutions,” said Dawn Kersey, VP Sales at Digital View.“Our focus was on building a system that works seamlessly with E Ink ePaper technology, while also offering the flexibility to manage mixed networks of displays.”

