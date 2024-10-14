Concierge Auctions Awarded Significant Sale And Most Valued Partner By Who's Who In Luxury Real Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury auction marketplace, has been honored with the 'Significant Sale' and 'Most Valued Partner' awards presented by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE) at their 27th Annual Luxury Real Estate Fall Conference. These awards underscore the firm's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to agents and their clients, empowering them with innovative tools to maximize property worth and achieve sales in 60 days or less. The prestigious event took place from October 6-9 at The Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina, with the award winners announced during the Gala Dinner on October 9.

“We are honored to have been recognized with not just one, but two awards at this year's Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate fall conference,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.“These accolades are a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the trust of our clients and partners. This recognition further affirms our ongoing mission to revolutionize luxury real estate sales.”

Concierge Auctions achieved a remarkable sale with the property known as “La Dune,” which was once the most expensive listing in the Southampton area of Long Island, New York and was famously used for the filming of many scenes in Woody Allen's 1978 film“Interiors”. After only 42 days on the auction block, the iconic La Dune property sold at auction for $88.48 million, representing a staggering 121.2% increase from the winning bidder's opening bid. This sale also marked the first-ever single lot auction at Sotheby's New York since its inception 280 years ago. Global interest was robust, with participation from seven discerning bidders spanning North America and the Caribbean, including locations such as New York and Connecticut.

"I was thrilled to collaborate with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions for the sale of the iconic 'La Dune' residence," said Harald Grant of Sotheby's International Realty.“This extraordinary oceanfront compound represents one of the finest offerings in the Hamptons; it is no surprise that this auction resulted in a record sale.”

Concierge Auctions' partnership with LRE has been instrumental in driving their shared success within the luxury real estate market. As a testament to this strong collaboration, Concierge Auctions earned the 'Most Valued Partner' award, underscoring their exceptional collaboration with LRE and highlighting their mutual commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry. The partnership between Concierge Auctions and LRE has allowed both entities to leverage their expertise and networks, providing unparalleled value to clients worldwide. By combining Concierge Auctions' cutting-edge auction platform and vast database with LRE's expansive global reach, this alliance has set new benchmarks in luxury real estate sales, offering agents and sellers access to broader markets and faster sales results.

Concierge Auctions stands out in the luxury real estate sector through its digital auction platform and innovative marketing strategies. Their comprehensive approach helps ensure agents have the tools they need to maximize property value while expediting the selling process. With a commitment to excellence, Concierge Auctions is the ideal tool for agents aiming to achieve optimal results for their clients.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

