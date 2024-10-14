Preferred Physical Therapy Expands Footprint With Acquisition Of Elite Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Therapist-Owned Physical Therapy Practice joins forces to enhance patient care across Kansas.

Preferred Physical Therapy (PPT) has proudly announced its latest of Elite Sports & Physical Therapy (Elite), a highly respected therapist-owned physical therapy practice located in Leawood, KS. This acquisition represents a strategic expansion, allowing both companies to deliver even more comprehensive care to patients throughout the state. PPT is one branch of the Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy Family with clinics across Kansas and Missouri.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Elite Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy team into the Preferred Physical Therapy Family," said Karen Wilson, PT, DPT, CEO of Preferred and Advanced Physical Therapy. "For nearly 20 years, Elite has been a pillar of the Leawood community, providing exceptional care. We look forward to building on their strong foundation, getting to know the community even better, and helping more patients return to the lives they love."

Elite patients will continue receiving the same high-quality care from the familiar faces they know and trust. However, the clinical team will now have access to Confluent Health's robust management services, talent development, and practice enablement resources. Examples of our support services include business development, talent acquisition support, business intelligence tools, educational offerings, and clinic optimization resources. Elite will also gain access to valuable resources, including premier partnerships in physical therapy through the PTPN network , continuous staff education and development via Evidence in Motion , and employee safety solutions from Fit For Work , the leading provider in the industry.

"We echo Karen's excitement in welcoming Elite Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy to the Preferred Physical Therapy family," said Janie Taylor, VP of Thrive at Confluent Health. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional care and expanding our services. We will continue delivering the highest personalized rehabilitation and wellness standards to our communities."

This partnership will further expand Advanced and Preferred Physical Therapy's footprint, making them the proud owner of 30 clinics across Kansas and Missouri.

About Preferred Physical Therapy:

Preferred Physical Therapy (PPT) is a Missouri-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, PPT positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit pptclinics, or find them on Facebook at @pptclinics.

About Confluent Health:

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth or find us on LinkedIn at @ConfluentHealth.

