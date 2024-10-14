Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Opens Restaurant Inside Enterprise Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fan-Favorite Fast Casual Brand Strengthens Presence in Professional Sports Venues with Latest Non-Traditional Restaurant Opening



The Enterprise Center restaurant marks the first Freddy's location in an NHL arena

The non-traditional expansion in St. Louis follows Freddy's success inside neighboring Busch Freddy's also operates in Dick's Sporting Goods Park and the Paycom Center, as well as airports, casinos, and college campuses

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers ® (Freddy's) is excited to announce the opening of its first location inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The sports and entertainment complex in the heart of downtown is home to the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues .

"We're thrilled to strengthen our presence within the St. Louis sporting community."

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® (Freddy's) has opened of its first location inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The sports and entertainment complex in the heart of downtown is home to the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising.

This marks Freddy's first location inside a National Hockey League arena, and its fourth non-traditional restaurant in a professional sports venue, including inside neighboring

Busch Stadium , home of the 11-time World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals. Other locations include Dick's Sporting Goods Park , home of the Colorado Rapids of MLS, and the Paycom Center , home of the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA.

"We're thrilled to strengthen our presence within the St. Louis sporting community, now serving up our menu to both hockey and baseball fans in the city," said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer of Freddy's . "Sports and food are cornerstones of American culture. Our continued growth in professional sports venues reflects our commitment to providing fans with delicious, quality food that enhances their game day experience."

Freddy's expansion in sports venues is part of the brand's larger strategy to grow in the non-traditional restaurant space, bringing its signature offerings to new audiences in convenient, highly popular locations. Freddy's also operates in other non-traditional venues like airports, casinos, and college campuses.

During Blues home games this season, hockey fans can enjoy an abbreviated version of Freddy's menu, featuring classic favorites like:



Freddy's Original Double Steakburger with Cheese

Bacon & Cheese Double Steakburger

Freddy's Shoestring Fries

Cheese Curds

Frozen Custard

Oreo® Custard Sandwich Freddy's Signature Turtle Concrete

Freddy's has over 530 restaurants in 36 states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2024 and 2025. For information on franchising opportunities with Freddy's, visit freddysfranchising

ABOUT FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 500 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating The Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and No. 36 on Yelp's 50 Most Loved Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit freddysfranchising .

Media Contact : Meg Ryan, [email protected] , Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

