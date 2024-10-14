Mindatorium Grand Reveal And Awards Ceremony Recognizes Outstanding Contributors Across Multiple Disciplines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

28 Award-Winners Lauded at Writers' Guild Theater in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Writer's Guild Theater in Beverly Hills was abuzz with on September 26th when an excited and enthusiastic group of attendees gathered at the Mindatorium Grand Reveal and Awards Ceremony to celebrate excellent performances, outstanding contributors and industry leaders in entertainment, media, technology, personal development and philanthropy. Awards were presented to 28 individuals (see full list below) at this first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary event that also included the first public introduction to the Mindatorium Multimedia Entertainment and Personal Development online streaming platform href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">mindatorium, along with several new features of the platform that had never before been seen.

Despite being an invitation-only black-tie optional event, an overflow crowd gathered in the theater's lobby hours before the actual program began for a pre-event Hollywood style reception that included red carpet introductions and photos, press interviews, catered drinks and hors d'oeuvres, and lively reunions and discussions. The Mindatorium Studios film crew was also on hand both to memorialize the occasion and to film extended exclusive interviews in a separate location with some of the evening's most notable dignitaries, many of which will be available soon for viewing on the Mindatorium platform.

Following the reception, the festivities continued in the venerable auditorium itself, where a standing-room only crowd cheered on approvingly as Mindatorium presented its Grand Reveal and distributed tributes to its nominees and winners.

The Grand Reveal itself consisted of 5 segments:

1 Platform – the first public reveal of the Mindatorium Platform and the seven distinct sectors that set it apart from all others, including some unique new features and benefits for users and Media Distribution – an inside look at the company's multi-pronged distribution program designed to bring the platform into widespread public awareness in record Expansion – a brief demonstration of the revolutionary AI-driven advertising/marketing system Mindatorium is using to make the platform immediately available to 5.1 billion people speaking 13 languages in 141 Wealth Builder Affiliate Program – a step-by-step guide to how users, marketers and contributors alike will both the fuel and benefit from the company's revolutionary Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Intelligence & the Mindatorium Team – how the Mindatorium team has built the company and platform from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology that enables the company to scale up, share content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a global audience very quickly.

Each of the above segments will be further described in future releases coming soon, and more information is available now on the Mindatorium platform .

List of Mindatorium Grand Reveal Award Wasserman Acting Excellence Award – Supporting Ruiz Youth Mentorship Excellence Wen Conscious Filmmaker Arens Global Sustainability Leadership Reale Breakout Film Layton Conscious Diamond Outstanding Student Filmmaker Chance Acting Coach Koepenick Mentorship Diamond Writing Excellence Stoops Acting Excellence Award – Male Mickelsen Hollywood Royalty Award Firestone Talent Management Excellence Award Leong Ying Global Unity Swingler Media Marketing Excellence Schmidt Innovative Publishing Award

17. Justice Barrios Acting Excellence Award for Action Adventure Stephens Acting Excellence Award – Supporting Silva Sustainability Leadership Namer - Icon Gail Diamond Casting Excellence Award Wilson Entrepreneurship Excellence Bridgmohan Women's El Khalil Innovative Jalali Fitness in Media Scarlette Breakout Filmmaker Chicorelli-Serna Acting Excellence Award – Youth Durfee Real Estate Innovator

ABOUT MINDATORIUM

Mindatorium is an AI-driven transformational multimedia platform that is developing a worldwide community linking talented storytellers, creative filmmakers and empowering communicators with audiences that are vested in personal development and the building of caring, sharing communities. Mindatorium is a humanistic online platform where content is enjoyed, ideas flow, and a growing robust community is continually nurtured.

Mindatorium's unique entertainment and personal development platform integrates exciting entertainment (feature length films, featurettes, documentaries, music videos) with a broad array of personal development programming (success training workshops & mentorship, Hero Spotlight, interviews with inspirational thought leaders), and a thriving online community dedicated to promoting positivity, creativity and life-enhancing lessons through film, music and related media.

Mindatorium's goal is to provide a wide variety of entertaining, inspirational and transformational content while also raising audience consciousness in areas of self-reliance, truth-telling and constructive relationship-building. All programming is advertising and commercial-free, and users are also invited to participate in company-sponsored live events and interactive workshops.

Mindatorium has recently initiated a Global Media Alliance Campaign to expand its marketing force of Wealth Builder Affiliates who will promote the promote the platform worldwide and both fuel and benefit from the company's revolutionary AI-enhanced Wealth Builder Affiliate program. Because the platform has been founded and built from the ground up using AI-enhanced cutting-edge technology, Mindatorium is able to scale up, share its content worldwide, instantaneously track sales and usage, and reach a huge global audience much faster than its predecessors and competitors. The Mindatorium Platform is truly global, with content available for viewing and listening in 13 languages spoken by over 5.3 billion people in 141 countries.

For more information about or to experience the Mindatorium platform go to .

For more information about or to request an invitation to the Mindatorium Wealth Builder Affiliate Program visit /pages/Wealth-Builder-Affilate-Program .

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Henning Morales, CEO

Mindatorium, Inc.

+1 213-293-5657

