Five Arrested For Vandalism At SSKM Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 14 (IANS) Kolkata on Monday arrested five persons in connection with the vandalism at state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital in which one youth was severely injured.

The victim, Soured Modal, is currently undergoing at the same hospital.

The cops seized some motorcycles on which the miscreants reached S.S.K.M. Hospital on Sunday morning and vandalised the trauma care centre of the hospital.

A city police official said that the miscreants had an old enmity with Sourav Modak. On Sunday, Modak was coming to the hospital to enquire about one of his relatives who was under treatment there, when he had a faceoff with these miscreants.

“Thereafter the miscreants shadowed him till the hospital, caught hold of him at the trauma care centre and severely beaten him up. The five miscreants arrested had been identified from the footage of the CCTV machines installed at the trauma care centre,” a city police official said.

The accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Ali Khan, Niaz Ahmed, Jit Ghosh, Armaan Barua and Abhijit Ghosh.

The vandalism took place at the trauma care centre of S.S.K.M. Hospital which is just less than five kilometres away from the dais at Esplanade in central Kolkata where seven junior doctors are undergoing fast-unto-death agitation in support of their demands over the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in August this year.

The event once again raised questions about the safety and security arrangements at the state-run medical colleges & hospitals in Kolkata. Eyewitnesses alleged that while vandalism was taking place on Sunday morning, the police personnel present there remained mute spectators.

“Just a couple of days back, the state government intimated to the protesting junior doctors that 90 per cent of the work related to strengthening of security arrangements at Kolkata has been completed. Now this is the specimen of completion of 90 per cent work,” said a junior doctor attached to S.S.K.M. Hospital.