Flex Announces Liquid-Cooled Rack And Power Solutions For AI Data Centers At 2024 OCP Global Summit

OCP Global Summit -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX ) today announced new reference platforms for liquid-cooled servers, rack, and power products that will enable customers to sustainably accelerate data center growth. These innovations build on Flex's ability to address technical challenges associated with power, heat generation, and scale to support artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

"Flex delivers integrated data center IT and power infrastructure solutions that address the growing power and compute demands in the AI era," said Michael Hartung, president and chief commercial officer, Flex. "We are expanding our unique portfolio of advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative products, and lifecycle services, enabling customers to deploy IT and power infrastructure at scale and drive AI data center expansion."

Flex is highlighting these new capabilities this week for the data center community during the OCP Global Summit in San Jose, California.

Attendees may visit booth A11 for demonstrations.

Liquid-cooled servers and racks for AI workloads

Flex announced customizable, open standard-based, compute reference designs integrating JetCool's SmartPlateTM direct-to-chip liquid cooling solution. JetCool's patented microconvective cooling® technology extends the value of single-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling deployments because it cools over 1,500W per socket, more than enough headroom to accommodate the most advanced AI servers. JetCool and Flex separately announced a partnership to deliver liquid-cooled solutions at scale.

The Flex platform design is based on a next-generation modular compute platform supporting the Host Processor Module (HPM) customized to meet the unique requirements of different AI and HPC applications. This modular compute platform includes a new HPM that supports up to two Intel® Xeon® 6900 series with P-cores , the latest generation of data center processors from Intel.

The platform also integrates the Flex Secure Control Module

(SCM) 2.0, which is the next generation of the Flex SCM that delivers server management, security, and control functions in a common form factor.

The platform complies with the OCP DC-MHS 2.0 and OCP DC-SCM 2.0 specifications and is deployable in racks compliant with the Open Rack V3 (ORv3) specification.

The Flex Open Rack V3 solution is both compatible with ORv3 specification and customizable to support 21" and 19" footprints for IT equipment, accommodating any rack configuration including liquid cooling. Flex is currently in volume production with leading hyperscalers delivering customized, ORv3-based rack designs at scale. Flex also manufactures ORv3-compliant power shelves, power supplies, and busbars as standalone products or as part of a vertically integrated solution.

New power modules expand offering

Flex Power Modules launched

new

Intermediate Bus Converters (IBC) designed to meet the needs of data centers powering AI, machine learning, and cloud applications. The new products expand the breadth of Flex Power Modules offerings for digital, non-isolated, unregulated IBCs.

Data center manufacturing capabilities, products, and services at scale

Flex delivers advanced manufacturing, data center IT and power infrastructure solutions from the grid to the chip, and product lifecycle services to address industry-wide challenges with power, heat, and scale. The company's cloud-focused manufacturing services span the value chain to support the mass deployment of vertically integrated data center racks from sourcing of materials and private-label components to the design, manufacturing, fulfillment and sustainable maintenance of servers, storage, racks, cabling, switches, bus bars, power shelves, and battery back-up, coupled with liquid cooling technologies. Flex power products enable data center operators to more efficiently manage power through innovative critical power infrastructure, such as switchgear and power distribution units, and embedded power at the server- and rack-levels, such as power modules and power shelves.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

