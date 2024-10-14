Hemant Soren Govt Boosts 'Maiya Samman Yojana' To Rs 2,500 Monthly For Women Ahead Of Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand has made an important pre-election announcement to increase monthly assistance to women under the 'Maiya Samman Yojana'. The scheme, which originally provided Rs 1,000 per month to women aged 18 to 50, will now offer Rs 2,500, benefiting approximately 53 lakh women.

This increase raises the annual amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000, and the new payouts will start from December.

State Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said,“Under this scheme, about 50 lakh women aged between 18 and 50 years are being given financial assistance. So far, the amount of three instalments has already been sent to their bank accounts. From the month of December, they will be given the benefit of the increased amount. They will be given Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 12,000 per annum. Due to this increase, the state government will have to spend an additional Rs 9,000 crore in this scheme.”

This decision was approved in a Cabinet meeting on Monday chaired by Hemant Soren.

The timing of the move, shortly before the assembly elections, is seen as a major political strategy of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The BJP had earlier announced a competing scheme, 'Gogo Didi Yojana', promising Rs 2,100 per month to women if elected. In response, the Soren government swiftly enhanced the 'Maiya Samman Yojana', upping its amount by 2.5 times.

In addition to this, the cabinet approved other key decisions, including EPF benefits for 62,000 assistant teachers. They had announced to go on an indefinite strike from October 15 with this demand.

The Cabinet also decided to pay the tuition fees of disabled and orphan children during their higher education. The proposal to run the madrasas as minority schools in the state completely under the state scheme was also approved.

A new welfare scheme for Jharkhand's 15 lakh tribals living in Assam has also been announced in the Cabinet.