Prime Minister Tours 2Nd Qatar Real Estate Forum

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani toured the accompanying the 2nd Qatar Forum, during which His Excellency visited the pavilion and the pavilions of a number of national companies participating in the three-day forum, which is organized by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) at the Doha Exhibition and Center.

Joined by the Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah and the President of Aqarat HE Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs toured the government pavilion, an informational hub, detailing investment opportunities, regulatory procedures, and legal frameworks aimed at bolstering transparency and investor confidence in Qatar's real estate sector.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also engaged with several local real estate companies, gaining insights into their latest projects, initiatives, and innovations. This high-level visit showcased the importance of private sector entities in advancing Qatar's urban development journey.

As part of his tour, His Excellency attended a panel session titled 'Future Prospects for the Real Estate Sector.' It featured expert discussions of key trends and promising investment opportunities within the country's thriving real estate market.

Launched on Sunday under the theme 'Aqarat's Future,' the 2nd Qatar Real Estate Forum unites prominent government, semi-government, and private sector players, offering a unique platform for investors and developers to explore Qatar's market potential. With 60 local and international exhibitors, including major Qatari real estate firms, the forum showcases diverse real estate opportunities across the country.