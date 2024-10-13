BRICS Summit In Kazan To Host 24 Leaders, 32 Countries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) KAZAN – The upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, will host leaders from 24 countries and delegations from a total of 32 nations, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The event, which will take place from October 22-24, is expected to be the largest foreign policy event ever held in Russia.

Ushakov told reporters that the summit will consist of two main parts: meetings of the BRICS member countries under the theme“Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security” and meetings in the BRICS+ format on the theme“BRICS and the Global South: Building the Future of the World Together”.

The BRICS+ format will see representatives from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America taking part in the summit.

Ushakov highlighted Russia's commitment to BRICS, stating that the group is a top foreign policy priority. He noted that Russia has already hosted over 200 events related to BRICS in 2024, including over 20 at the ministerial level.

“Russia has the honour of taking up 'residence' in the association of new members. There is some symbolism here, as it was Russia that stood at the origins of BRICS,” he said.

The Russian official also addressed the ongoing discussion around the potential expansion of BRICS, stating that Russia supports the inclusion of interested states as“partner countries.”

“Russia has its own priorities on who could be invited as partner states. We believe that it is quite logical to consider applications from CIS countries – those that are interested in cooperation with BRICS,” Ushakov said.“The Russian Federation also sees the Republic of Indonesia in this status.”

Currently, there are 10 states in the association: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the UAE. In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that 34 states have expressed their interest in joining BRICS.

Ushakov also noted that nine BRICS leaders will attend the summit in Kazan. Saudi Arabia will be represented by its Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The Kazan summit is expected to be a key event for Russia's presidency of BRICS in 2024. The summit will focus on strengthening multilateralism, equitable global development, and security, while also exploring ways to deepen cooperation between BRICS nations and countries from the Global South.