SRA Media Debuts Darwin And Cat Podcast

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SRA announces the launch of the Darwin and Cat Podcast , a venture that revisits the story of the Darwin and Cat Show. This show originally aired on WZMR "The Edge" in Albany, NY, taking over the slot previously held by the Howard Stern Show before it moved to satellite radio. The Darwin and Cat Podcast takes listeners on a comedic tour through the ups and downs of morning radio, spotlighting the enduring friendship between its hosts.

Brian "Darwin" Bushner, a seasoned broadcaster still airing weekly on WEXT in Albany, NY, and a high school teacher with a master's degree in American History, showcases his storytelling skills alongside Cat Noel. Cat, an improviser, writer, and punk rock drummer with a master's degree in Professional Writing, complements Darwin's style. The duo gained national attention on ABC Television's "Wife Swap," where Cat and her ex-husband traded lives with a family of pet cremators.

Aimed at both radio fans and industry professionals, the Darwin and Cat Podcast gives a rare glimpse into midmarket morning shows-a space not big enough for extensive budgets and producers, yet not small enough to require farm reports. It's also a show for anyone who has had a work spouse, best friend, or a "ride or die" companion with chronic misadventures. Additionally, the podcast will explore the circumstances that, despite ratings success, led to the show's breakup.

"The original Darwin and Cat Radio Show ended dramatically," Cat Noel recalls. "This podcast is about our rise, fall, and hopefully, redemption. It's for anyone who's experienced loss and can find humor in it."

Darwin adds, "Radio used to be an amazing job, even if the pay wasn't amazing. Lots of former radio people have left the industry and created podcasts, but this one is the first one we know of that's about the industry we left."

Listeners can expect a blend of humor, eccentricities, and an insider look at radio as Darwin and Cat return to the airwaves.

The Darwin and Cat Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , iHeartRadio , Amazon Music , and YouTube . For more information, visit [ ].

