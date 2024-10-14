Cell Separation Technology Industry Analysis, 2024-2037: A $30+ Billion Opportunity With Research Labs And Institutes Generating The Most Revenue
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell Separation technology market Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cell separation Technology is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.14% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This growth of the market is set to be dominated by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as autoimmune disorders along with growing demand for regenerative medicines. Additionally, the market is also rising on account of rising healthcare spending and surging cases of cancer across the globe. The market is poised to capture a revenue of over USD 30 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of more than USD 4 billion in the year 2024.
The global market for cell separation technology is segmented into numerous segments including product, technology, application, and end-user. By end-user, the market for cell separation technology is further segmented into research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks. Out of these, the research laboratories and institutes segment is estimated to generate a market revenue of close to USD 15 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of USD 2 billion in the years 2024.
On the basis of region, the global cell separation technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market for cell separation technology is predicted to gather the highest market revenue of over USD 12 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of about USD 1 billion in the year 2024.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global cell separation technology market that are included in the report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. DH Life Sciences LLC Miltenyi Biotec Merck KGaA QIAGEN Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. TERUMO BCT Inc. GenScript Sysmex Corporation Corning Inc.
