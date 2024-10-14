Arcadis Digitizes Last-Mile Freight Curb Access In Seattle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



CurbIQ maintains momentum in the North American enhancing curbside management in urban communities Implementation in the Seattle market aims to improve curbside delivery efficiencies

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced a groundbreaking project aimed at digitizing last-mile freight curb access in Seattle in collaboration with the Seattle Department of (SDOT). By digitizing last-mile freight curb access, SDOT is taking a vital step toward sustainability. This initiative will reduce vehicle miles traveled, shorten delivery times, and lower carbon emissions, helping meet the city's climate goals.

The project, funded through the US Department of Transportation Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation (SMART) grant, aims to improve curbside management by leveraging data analytics to optimize freight deliveries, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance urban planning strategies. Arcadis will play a pivotal role as the data aggregator, consolidating information from various sources including SDOT's parking sign inventory, project area curb parking and utilization activity data, and real-time occupancy data from sensors.

As Seattle continues to lead the way in innovative curbside management, their project to digitize the last-mile of freight curb access marks a pivotal step towards a smarter, more efficient city. Arcadis will help SDOT harness the power of data to enhance freight delivery logistics for both carriers and for small businesses that depend on reliable deliveries and flow of goods for their business operations. This project aims to optimize their curbside management by leveraging vehicle-to-curb technology that will measure and provide real-time availability of commercial load zones for better curb access.

Additionally, the CurbIQ platform will provide essential metrics to SDOT, facilitating a data-driven decision-making process and offering valuable insights into curb access utilization trends. CurbIQ provides a variety of solutions for curbside data collection, visualization, management, and analysis, enhancing transparency, equity, and efficiency in parking and curbside management processes. CurbIQ is a leading curbside management solution that offers a flexible way for the City to better understand and analyze curbside regulations, for critical urban issues like freight and deliveries.

Peter Richards, Product Director of CurbIQ at Arcadis, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with SDOT on this transformative project that will greatly enhance curbside management for last mile-deliveries. By optimizing curb access and utilizing data-driven insights, we are not only contributing to improving quality of life in Seattle, but also setting a benchmark for cities worldwide to enhance their curbside logistics. Arcadis is proud to be at the forefront of this cutting-edge endeavor and looks forward to the positive impacts that the CurbIQ platform will bring to the City of Seattle and beyond."

Mary Catherine Snyder, Parking Strategist, Seattle Department of Transportation said: "This innovative project underscores SDOT's commitment to establishing initiatives in curbside management and sets the stage for future advancements in urban freight last mile logistics. We're happy to partner with Arcadis on helping to improve goods and services delivery in Seattle through implementing CurbIQ."

Arcadis was also recently awarded contracts with the cities of West Hollywood, CA, and Kirkland, WA , to implement CurbIQ to address parking and curbside management.

