Fairmont Senior Living Of Farmington Hills Expands Senior Living Services To Southfield & Livonia, MI Residents

Fairmont Farmington Hills expands its senior living services, now offering enhanced care options for residents in Southfield and Livonia, MI.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior living services to better serve residents of Southfield and Livonia, MI. With a focus on personalized care and creating a warm, engaging environment, the senior living community offers a range of services designed to enhance the quality of life for seniors.Our assisted living homes are designed to provide compassionate support, offering assistance with daily tasks, medication management, and recreational activities tailored to the needs of each senior living resident . The goal is to create a safe, supportive space where seniors from Southfield and Livonia can thrive while maintaining their independence.Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is proud to serve the Southfield and Livonia communities with a dedicated staff that provides 24/7 support, ensuring the health and well-being of each resident. From personalized care plans to community activities that promote social engagement, residents can enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle in a comfortable, home-like setting.At Fairmont of Farmington Hills, we are thrilled to have been awarded the Silver Credential in Montessori Inspired Lifestyle® from the Center for Applied Research in Dementia.For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills today.About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is dedicated to providing high-quality senior care services to residents across Farmington Hills, Southfield, Livonia, MI, and surrounding areas, focusing on delivering a warm and engaging community for all.Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington HillsAddress: 29681 Middlebelt RoadCity: Farmington HillsState: MIZip code: 48334Telephone number: 248-538-9200Email address: ...

