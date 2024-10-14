Over 70 Houses Gutted As Major Fire Rages In J&K's Kishtwar

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that fire erupted in a house and engulfed others in its vicinity, leading to gutting down over 70 houses.

They said fire and emergency services are trying to reach the spot aerially as there is no motorable road so that fire tenders could reach the spot.

Reports said that senior officials have reached the spot and are assisting locals efforts to douse off flames which were raging when this report was filed.

So far there are no reports as regards any loss or injury to life in the fire incident.

Fire tender stations from Anantnag are also heading towards Marwah area to assist its counterparts, they said.

Moomin ul Islam, Deputy Director fire and service said that he along with officials was heading to the spot to oversee measures for bringing under control the fire.

