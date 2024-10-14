Over 70 Houses Gutted As Major Fire Rages In J&K's Kishtwar
Date
10/14/2024 10:11:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over 70 houses were gutted in a massive fire in remote area of Marwah in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that fire erupted in a house and engulfed others in its vicinity, leading to gutting down over 70 houses.
ADVERTISEMENT
They said fire and emergency services are trying to reach the spot aerially as there is no motorable road so that fire tenders could reach the spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reports said that senior officials have reached the spot and are assisting locals efforts to douse off flames which were raging when this report was filed.
So far there are no reports as regards any loss or injury to life in the fire incident.
Read Also
Four Houses, 10 Shops Damaged In Massive Fire In North Kashmir's Gurez
Fire Damages Three Residential Houses In Srinagar
Fire tender stations from Anantnag are also heading towards Marwah area to assist its counterparts, they said.
Moomin ul Islam, Deputy Director fire and service said that he along with officials was heading to the spot to oversee measures for bringing under control the fire.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108776720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.