Odisha Woman Sexual Abuse Case: State DGP Speaks To Delhi Police Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 14 (IANS) Director General of (DGP) of Odisha Y.B. Khurania held discussions with the Delhi Police Commissioner over the alleged sexual abuse of 34-year-old Odisha woman in the Sarai Kale Khan area of the national capital on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

A senior official of Odisha Police on Monday said that the DGP has been personally monitoring all the developments regarding the case.

"The incident regarding the sexual assault of an Odia girl in Delhi is being followed up with seriousness and sensitivity. Odisha Police is in touch with the family members of the survivor and are also following up on the progress of the investigation with Delhi Police. Arrangements has been made to facilitate the movement of family members from Bhubaneswar to Delhi," said an Odisha Police source.

Two separate cases have been filed with the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the case.

Advocate and human rights activist Radhakant Tripathy on Sunday moved the commission alleging that the Delhi government has failed in its duty to protect the woman.

The rights activist has urged the NHRC to investigate the case independently and impartially. The apex rights body has also been requested to issue directions for the rehabilitation of the victim with proper medical care and compensation.

Notably, the victim woman, a nursing graduate from Odisha, was allegedly raped by unknown miscreants who later dumped the victim in a semi-conscious state in Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11.

The victim was later rescued by the police team who took her to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Delhi Police have reportedly registered a case against unknown miscreants under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Delhi police sources stated that Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the alleged culprits involved in the brutal incident.