Heavy Rains: 20 Tonnes Of Milk Powder In Stock In Each District, Says TN Milk Cooperative

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Following heavy rain warnings, the Tamil Nadu milk cooperative Aavin said on Monday that 20 tonnes of milk powder is in stock in every district dairy in the state.

Aavin, in a statement, said that 4,000 packets of milk powder, each weighing 500 grams, are in stock in each district dairy farm.

“This is to ensure an uninterrupted of milk and other dairy products to the public during the northeast monsoon period,” Aavin said.

Aavin said that 50,000 packets of non-perishable milk, each weighing 1/2 kg, with a shelf life of up to 90 days, are kept in stock at the Sholinganallur dairy farm in Tamil Nadu.

“Additionally, 9,000 kg of milk powder is stocked across nine zonal offices under the Chennai, Tambaram, and Avadi corporations,” it said.

Aavin also informed that 500 tonnes of livestock fodder and 50 tonnes of mineral mixture are in stock in preparation for the northeast monsoon.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for October 15 and 16 for Chennai and the surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

In 2023, heavy rains due to the effect of Cyclone Michaung claimed 17 lives in Chennai while heavy rains in December 2023 in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari also claimed 35 lives.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with ministers and officials in Chennai on Monday and directed both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to be prepared for any eventuality following the northeast monsoon in the state.